trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721849
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fire at Srinagar MLA Hostel: Firetenders On Scene For Rescue

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us
In a distressing turn of events, a fierce fire has erupted at an MLA hostel in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Immediate action has been taken, with fire tenders rushing to the scene to combat the flames.

All Videos

Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
Play Icon00:40
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
Know all about Farmers' Bharat Bandh
Play Icon06:28
Know all about Farmers' Bharat Bandh
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:03
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Farmers to protest at Toll Plaza today
Play Icon01:50
Farmers to protest at Toll Plaza today
Third round of talks between government and protesters fails
Play Icon02:54
Third round of talks between government and protesters fails

Trending Videos

Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
play icon0:40
Fazlur Rehman makes huge remark on Pakistan Election
Know all about Farmers' Bharat Bandh
play icon6:28
Know all about Farmers' Bharat Bandh
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:3
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Farmers to protest at Toll Plaza today
play icon1:50
Farmers to protest at Toll Plaza today
Third round of talks between government and protesters fails
play icon2:54
Third round of talks between government and protesters fails