FIRs lodged against those sheltering Rohingyas in Jammu

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Raids are going on on Rohingya settlements in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken major action against Rohingyas. Jammu and Kashmir Police had received news that there are many Rohingyas who are living illegally.

