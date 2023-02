videoDetails

First female astronaut from Saudi Arabia to ever fly in space | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

First female astronaut from Saudi Arabia to ever fly in space | Zee News English The first-ever woman astronaut of Saudi Arabia will be going to space this year, the latest move by the kingdom to revamp its ultra-conservative image. Saudi woman astronaut Rayyana Barnawi will join fellow Saudi Ali Al-Qarni on a 10-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) this year.