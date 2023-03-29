videoDetails

First time ever Indian Army conducts post sunset pass out parade of Agniveers

| Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

First time ever Indian Army conducts post sunset pass out parade of Agniveers After dedicatedly completing their 16-week training program, India’s first batch of Agniveers is all set to shine. The ground at INS Chilka was filled with the enthusiastic marching sounds as the Passing Out Parade of the first batch of Agniveers was held on March 28 in Odisha’s INS Chilka. This POP with 2,600 Agniveers including 273 women soldiers, is a unique one as unlike the others, it was held after the sundown. The Modi-led BJP Government’s Agnipath Scheme was launched on June 14 last year in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The recruitment scheme is for soldiers below commissioned officers’ rank to get into the three services of the Indian armed forces. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, who also was the Chief Guest at the ceremony, passed his best wishes to the Agniveers.