Flood-rain wreaks havoc in Mandi of Himachal, landslides increase difficulties

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Flood-rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal's Mandi, while landslides have increased people's difficulties. In view of the bad weather, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert.

Anju's new video, now husband Arvind's new interview also came
Anju's new video, now husband Arvind's new interview also came
Kharge said at the Trust Conference in Chhattisgarh – Can't forget Chhatishgarh in my life
Kharge said at the Trust Conference in Chhattisgarh – Can't forget Chhatishgarh in my life
Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
Fire rages in Delhi's Alipur, hundreds of drums of chemicals caught fire
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
Announcement of mahapanchayat... Challenge given to terrorists?
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder
Taal Thok ke: VHP said on Mahapanchyat – people with terrorist mindset attempted mass murder

