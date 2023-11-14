trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688052
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
India Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is on a tour of Britain and till now 100 hours have passed since his visit. During his visit there was a major reshuffle in the British government. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has become the new Foreign Minister of Britain.
