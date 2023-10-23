trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679030
Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passes away

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away: Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away. Bishan Singh Bedi died at the age of 77. Bishan Singh Bedi has captained India in 22 test matches.
