videoDetails

PM Modi interacts with NDRF personnel involved in rescue operations in Türkiye and Syria

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20 interacted with National Disaster Response Force personnel involved in ‘Operation Dost’ in Turkiye and Syria. The final NDRF team under Operation Dost returns home from Turkey after Turkish Disaster. Under Operation Dost, 3 teams of 151 NDRFHQ personnel and dog squads extended assistance to earthquake-affected Turkey.