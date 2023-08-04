trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644624
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Former US President Donald Trump pleads not guilty, next hearing on August 28

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty during a hearing at a federal courthouse in Washington DC in 2020 election conspiracy charges. Trump was indicted as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump's efforts to reverse the presidential election results of 2020 and for orchestrating an attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

All Videos

“Want to thank all security forces…” Family relieved after rescue of missing Army Jawan by J&K Police
play icon3:21
“Want to thank all security forces…” Family relieved after rescue of missing Army Jawan by J&K Police
Rahul Gandhi Bail: Robert Vadra said – this is the victory of truth, Rahul will be stronger
play icon5:14
Rahul Gandhi Bail: Robert Vadra said – this is the victory of truth, Rahul will be stronger
Relief to Rahul Gandhi from SC, Robert Vadra said – it is wrong to suppress voice in democracy
play icon4:7
Relief to Rahul Gandhi from SC, Robert Vadra said – it is wrong to suppress voice in democracy
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update: The lawyer of the Hindu side said a big thing on the survey of Gyanvapi
play icon3:6
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update: The lawyer of the Hindu side said a big thing on the survey of Gyanvapi
Asia Cup 2023: Golden Ticket To World Cup 2023 Squad For Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav Via Asia Cup
play icon2:15
Asia Cup 2023: Golden Ticket To World Cup 2023 Squad For Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav Via Asia Cup

Trending Videos

“Want to thank all security forces…” Family relieved after rescue of missing Army Jawan by J&K Police
play icon3:21
“Want to thank all security forces…” Family relieved after rescue of missing Army Jawan by J&K Police
Rahul Gandhi Bail: Robert Vadra said – this is the victory of truth, Rahul will be stronger
play icon5:14
Rahul Gandhi Bail: Robert Vadra said – this is the victory of truth, Rahul will be stronger
Relief to Rahul Gandhi from SC, Robert Vadra said – it is wrong to suppress voice in democracy
play icon4:7
Relief to Rahul Gandhi from SC, Robert Vadra said – it is wrong to suppress voice in democracy
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update: The lawyer of the Hindu side said a big thing on the survey of Gyanvapi
play icon3:6
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update: The lawyer of the Hindu side said a big thing on the survey of Gyanvapi
Asia Cup 2023: Golden Ticket To World Cup 2023 Squad For Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav Via Asia Cup
play icon2:15
Asia Cup 2023: Golden Ticket To World Cup 2023 Squad For Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav Via Asia Cup