NewsVideos
videoDetails

Formula 4 Race Held Near Dal Lake In Jammu And Kashmir

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Srinagar experienced its inaugural Formula-4 car racing event on Sunday, held on the banks of Dal Lake. Spectators were enthralled by daring driver stunts, while the serene lake waters shimmered with passing 'shikaras' (pleasure boats).

All Videos

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Confess to Arranging Snake - Sources
Play Icon02:13
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Confess to Arranging Snake - Sources
VIRAL VIDEO Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Arrest:
Play Icon00:46
VIRAL VIDEO Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Arrest: "Unaware Due To Phone Off"
Know latest update on Bihar Seat Sharing
Play Icon06:18
Know latest update on Bihar Seat Sharing
India's Smartphone Manufacturing increases China's Tension
Play Icon06:22
India's Smartphone Manufacturing increases China's Tension
PM Modi to be on Tamil Nadu visit today
Play Icon06:10
PM Modi to be on Tamil Nadu visit today

Trending Videos

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Confess to Arranging Snake - Sources
play icon2:13
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Confess to Arranging Snake - Sources
VIRAL VIDEO Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Arrest:
play icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Arrest: "Unaware Due To Phone Off"
Know latest update on Bihar Seat Sharing
play icon6:18
Know latest update on Bihar Seat Sharing
India's Smartphone Manufacturing increases China's Tension
play icon6:22
India's Smartphone Manufacturing increases China's Tension
PM Modi to be on Tamil Nadu visit today
play icon6:10
PM Modi to be on Tamil Nadu visit today