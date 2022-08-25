NewsVideos

Found unmanned barricades? Delhi Police wants you to call 112

Soon after the High Court pulled up the Delhi Police for leaving unmanned barricades during the peak traffic hours in Delhi, Delhi Police Public Relations Office (PRO) Suman Nalwa on August 24 informed that the public can call 112 if they find unmanned barricades in the city that might hinder the people or create problems during an emergency. “HC decision is acceptable to us. We agree that unmanned barricades do not serve any purpose. Instructions are issued repeatedly to plan it but they are clearly not being followed. If any person finds unmanned barricades, call 112,” the Delhi Police PRO said.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
