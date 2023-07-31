trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642724
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Four shot dead by RPF jawan in Jaipur Mumbai Train Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Breaking News: The incident of firing in the Jaipur Express train in the early hours of Monday created a stir. Firing suddenly started early in the morning in the running Jaipur Express train near Palghar station. One ASI and three passengers have died in this incident.

All Videos

Owaisi gets furious over CM Yogi's Gyanvapi remark
play icon3:44
Owaisi gets furious over CM Yogi's Gyanvapi remark
Sharad Pawar to be seen with PM Modi during Pune program
play icon0:58
Sharad Pawar to be seen with PM Modi during Pune program
Uproar over indecency with a girl student in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
play icon2:10
Uproar over indecency with a girl student in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on Gyanvapi campus amid CM Yogi's claims!
play icon1:57
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on Gyanvapi campus amid CM Yogi's claims!
Watch CM Yogi's Interview over Gyanvapi
play icon1:57
Watch CM Yogi's Interview over Gyanvapi

Trending Videos

Owaisi gets furious over CM Yogi's Gyanvapi remark
play icon3:44
Owaisi gets furious over CM Yogi's Gyanvapi remark
Sharad Pawar to be seen with PM Modi during Pune program
play icon0:58
Sharad Pawar to be seen with PM Modi during Pune program
Uproar over indecency with a girl student in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
play icon2:10
Uproar over indecency with a girl student in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on Gyanvapi campus amid CM Yogi's claims!
play icon1:57
Watch EXCLUSIVE Report on Gyanvapi campus amid CM Yogi's claims!
Watch CM Yogi's Interview over Gyanvapi
play icon1:57
Watch CM Yogi's Interview over Gyanvapi
mumbai jaipur express train firing,mumbai jaipur train firing,mumbai to jaipur train firing,mumbai jaipur train firing news,firing in jaipur mumbai train,firing in jaipur mumbai train today,jaipur mumbai train firing,mumbai jaipur train news,firing in mumbai jaipur express,firing in train,firing in mumbai train,firing in mumbai -jaipur passanger train,jaipur train fire incident,4 people died in mumbai train firing,jaipur train incident,firing in express train,