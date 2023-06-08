NewsVideos
France Knife Attack: Deadly knife attack on 3 to 5 year old school children in Annecy city of France

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
France News: A man made a fatal attack on school children in Annecy city of France. The attacker attacked children aged 3 to 5 with a knife. Presently the accused is in police custody.

