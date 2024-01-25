trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713961
French President Macron Engages with Students at Amber Fort, Jaipur

Jan 25, 2024
A delightful scene unfolds as French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Rajasthan's Amber Fort in Jaipur. Welcomed by enthusiastic school students, President Macron shares a moment of cultural exchange. The event is graced by the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari, emphasizing the collaborative spirit between India and France.

