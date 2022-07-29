NewsVideos

Kerala recently reported India’s first case of monkeypox in July, it was detected in a man who returned from UAE. India's first COVID-19 case was also reported from Kerala, it was detected in a student who returned from China, she was studying at the Wuhan University.

Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
