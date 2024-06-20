हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
T20 World cup
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
T20 World cup
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
T20 World cup
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2759140
News
Videos
videoDetails
Spurious Liquor takes life of 29 in Tamil Nadu
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jun 20, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Badhir News: Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon.
All Videos
01:24
Know all about PM Modi's plan on Yoga Day in Srinagar
02:37
Watch visuals of Putin peeping from plane window
13:29
Know all about PM Modi's Jammu Kashmir Visit
40:21
Politics Sparks Over NEET Paper Leak Controversy
03:26
Patna High Court Cancelled Reservation Limit Of 65 Percent
Trending Videos
1:24
Know all about PM Modi's plan on Yoga Day in Srinagar
2:37
Watch visuals of Putin peeping from plane window
13:29
Know all about PM Modi's Jammu Kashmir Visit
40:21
Politics Sparks Over NEET Paper Leak Controversy
3:26
Patna High Court Cancelled Reservation Limit Of 65 Percent
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies