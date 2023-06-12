NewsVideos
G-20 Meeting: Controversial words of Congress leader! 'People go to Kashi only in the last minute'

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
The second day of the G-20 meeting is going on in Divya Kashi. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is watching this entire event. So now Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has given a controversial statement. Pramod Tiwari says that 'people go to Kashi only in the last moment'

