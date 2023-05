videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: After terror alert, the events in Gulmarg cancelled!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

There is a dark shadow of terrorist conspiracy on the G-20 meeting. After the terror alert, the events in Gulmarg were cancelled. According to sources, Hizbul, Lashkar and Jaish are on the lookout for terrorist attacks. For this a meeting has been held in Rawalpindi.