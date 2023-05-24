NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Kashmir Meeting: LG Manoj Sinha lashes out at Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
G20 Kashmir Meeting: Today is the last day of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lashed out at Pakistan and said, 'Pakistan should make arrangements for bread first.' Along with this, he also spoke candidly about terror.

g20 kashmir meeting,g20 kashmir meeting live,g20 kashmir meeting today,g20 kashmir,g20 kashmir pakistan reaction,g20 kashmir meeting last day,g20 kashmir meeting manoj sinha,jammu kashmir lg,jammu kashmir lg manoj sinha,lg manoj sinha today news,lg manoj sinha speech,lg manoj sinha interview,lg manoj sinha today news on jkpsi,manoj sinha g20 kashmir meet,manoj sinha lg j&k,manoj sinha in srinagar,G20,Terrorism in Kashmir,Zee News,LG Manoj Sinha,