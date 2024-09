videoDetails

Ganesh Visarjan 2024 today: Special preparations in Mumbai?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Today is the last day of Ganeshotsav. And today Bappa is to be bid farewell. Huge preparations have been made for Ganpati immersion in the entire country including Mumbai. Watch this report of Zee Media correspondent Ankur Tyagi from Ganesh Gali in Mumbai.