videoDetails

Gang of robbers loots a jewellery shop

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

Rajasthan Jewelery Showroom Loot Case Update: In Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, robbers looted a jewelery shop for 3 minutes but then something happened that the robbers were forced to run away from the jewelery shop.