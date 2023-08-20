trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651360
Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
It is the youngest Special Force in the Special Forces of the Indian Army. Exactly one month later, she will be only 20 years old. But in these 20 years, this force provided security to important Air Force bases. Fought terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. He shed his blood fighting terrorists during the terrorist attack at Pathankot airbase.
