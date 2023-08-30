trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655547
Ghaziabad Lawyer shot dead

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Ghaziabad Murder Case: A lawyer has been murdered in broad daylight in Ghaziabad. Tell that the lawyer was shot after entering the chamber. Know what is the reason behind the murder.
Will Kejriwal become PM candidate before Mumbai meeting?
play icon3:19
Will Kejriwal become PM candidate before Mumbai meeting?
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack on AAP
play icon5:39
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack on AAP
'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
play icon1:50
'Demonstration' of indigenous weapons in Pokhran
Tension increased again in Manipur
play icon4:47
Tension increased again in Manipur
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup
play icon1:39
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Team India from Sri Lanka as they reach for Asia Cup

