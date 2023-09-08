trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659372
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: I.N.D.I.A changed the game in UP elections! Big blow to BJP?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The decision in whose favor the result of Ghosi Assembly by-election will be taken today. Everyone's eyes are fixed on this seat. After the alliance of opposition parties, there was a tough fight between India and NDA.
