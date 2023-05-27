NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ghulam Nabi Azad comes in support of the new Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday that all MPs should welcome the construction of the new Parliament House. Ghulam Nabi Azad had also thought of this idea but could not fulfill it. Modi government should be praised for this step.

All Videos

NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
0:57
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House
14:20
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House

Trending Videos

5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
0:57
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
14:20
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House
गुलाम नहबी आजाद,Congress,नया संसद भवन,naya sansad bhavan,naya sansad bhavan kaisa hai,Zee News Hindi,hindi news live,Breaking News,PM Modi,Hindi News,new parliament building india,new parliament building india update,New Parliament,new parliament building update,modi new parliament building,sc on new parliament building,New Parliament Inauguration,today big news,Arvind Kejriwal,Mamata Banerjee,headlines of the day,sengol,sengol kya hai,