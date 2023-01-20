videoDetails

Girls wearing Burqa not allowed inside Uttar Pradesh’s Hindu College, sparks protests

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Some students of the Hindu college in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad were denied entry to the college for wearing a burqa despite the prescribed uniform code for the students here. The girls have alleged that their college was not letting them enter the college campus wearing burqa and that they are being compelled to remove it at the gate. Girls wearing Burqa not allowed inside Uttar Pradesh’s Hindu College, sparks protests