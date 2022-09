Goa CM Pramod Sawant arrives in Delhi to meet PM Modi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived at Delhi airport on September 19 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was accompanied by 8 newly elected MLAs. He said, "We have come to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

