God is the master on whose shoulder Digvijay Singh puts his hand – CM Shivraj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has taunted Congress leader Digvijay Singh. On vacating Rahul Gandhi's bungalow, Digvijay Singh had said to give his bungalow. On which CM Shivraj said that on whose shoulder Digvijay Singh puts his hand, God is his master.