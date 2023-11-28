trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692971
'Good news may come today regarding workers'- says L&T officer

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
The rescue operation of workers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi is continuing. Today 17 days have passed since the rescue operation of workers in Uttarkashi. Now meanwhile, L&T official gave a statement and said that good news can come today regarding the workers.
