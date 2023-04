videoDetails

Government Issues alert in Bihar, Bengal and Delhi over Friday Prayers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Violence was witnessed in many areas of Bihar and Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navami. Regarding this, the governments in Delhi, Bengal and Bihar are on alert regarding Friday prayers and strict security arrangements have been made. Know in this report, what are some arrangements against stopping the riots?