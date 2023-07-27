trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641136
Government's sources makes big comment on Ashok Gehlot's allegations

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan today. The Prime Minister will dedicate the PM Kisan Samridhi Kendra to the nation in Sikar, Rajasthan. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Rajasthan today. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3 minutes address from the program so I will not be able to welcome you through speech. That's why I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet. In this connection, the sources have denied the allegations.
