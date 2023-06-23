NewsVideos
Grand churning of opposition against Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
The ongoing opposition meeting at the CM's residence in Bihar's Patna has ended. 30 leaders of 15 parties participated in the meeting. Nitish Kumar has been unanimously chosen as the convenor.

Congress' talk of AAP deteriorated in the opposition meeting! Kejriwal teased the ordinance
play icon5:32
Congress' talk of AAP deteriorated in the opposition meeting! Kejriwal teased the ordinance
Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the meeting of opposition parties
play icon1:44
Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the meeting of opposition parties
Shah's taunt on opposition meeting, said - photo session is going on in Patna
play icon1:5
Shah's taunt on opposition meeting, said - photo session is going on in Patna
US MPs stood up 15 times in honor of PM Modi
play icon4:47
US MPs stood up 15 times in honor of PM Modi
B-Town diva Malaika Arora makes fans drool in Mumbai
play icon0:47
B-Town diva Malaika Arora makes fans drool in Mumbai

