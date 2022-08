Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world premiere" and a major step forward for green train transport despite nagging supply challenges. Watch the video to know more.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

Germany inaugurates a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world premiere" and a major step forward for green train transport despite nagging supply challenges. Watch the video to know more.