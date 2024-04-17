Advertisement
Ground report from Kanker after Naxalite encounter

Sonam|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
In a Naxalite encounter in the forests of Chhotabetiya in Kanker district, security forces took a major action and killed 29 Naxalites. Commander Shankar Rao, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, was also included among these Naxalites. Watch Zee News' ground report from Kanker.

