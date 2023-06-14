NewsVideos
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
An under-construction bridge over River Mindhola in Tapi collapsed on June 14. About 15 villages have been affected. The bridge’s construction work started in 2021 at a cost of around Rs 2 crores.

