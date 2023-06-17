NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat Violence: Tension after violence at illegal dargah, violence took place due to notice to dargah

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Gujarat Violence: There is an atmosphere of tension after the violence at the illegal dargah. After which police has been deployed in the area. Let us tell you that there was violence because of giving notice to the dargah.

All Videos

Big action on mafia in Gorakhpur
play icon5:5
Big action on mafia in Gorakhpur
Bengal Violence: BJP delegation met the governor, made serious allegations against the government
play icon2:4
Bengal Violence: BJP delegation met the governor, made serious allegations against the government
Nehru's Name Dropped From Nehru Memorial Museum sparks outrage
play icon2:42
Nehru's Name Dropped From Nehru Memorial Museum sparks outrage
Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
play icon4:55
Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country
play icon1:54
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country

Trending Videos

Big action on mafia in Gorakhpur
play icon5:5
Big action on mafia in Gorakhpur
Bengal Violence: BJP delegation met the governor, made serious allegations against the government
play icon2:4
Bengal Violence: BJP delegation met the governor, made serious allegations against the government
Nehru's Name Dropped From Nehru Memorial Museum sparks outrage
play icon2:42
Nehru's Name Dropped From Nehru Memorial Museum sparks outrage
Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
play icon4:55
Home Minister Amit Shah is taking stock of Gujarat's Kutch, aerial survey of storm affected areas
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country
play icon1:54
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country
Gujarat violence,gujarat violence news,junagarh violence,junagarh dargah,zeehindustan,JUNAGARH VIOLENCE hindi news,जूनागढ़' जलाने की साजिश किसकी ?,Gujarat News: क्यों दहला जूनागढ़? ये है अवैध दरगाह कनेक्शन,हमले में DSP समेत 4 पुलिसकर्मी घायल,junagarh news,Gujarat,junagarh violence,junagarh news,junagarh latest news,junagarh video,junagarh hindi news,violence in junagarh,news in hindi,latest news in hindi,news hindi,hindi newspaper,latest hindi news,