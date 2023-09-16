trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663157
Gujrat Stone Pelting On Shravan Procession: Stone pelting on Shivaji's ride, huge tension

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Big news is coming out from Thasra city of Kheda district of Gujarat. Stones have been pelted at the Shravan procession taken out here. This matter came out on Friday, in which many people including policemen have been injured. After this incident, tension has arisen between the two communities. To control the situation, force was deployed in the area.
