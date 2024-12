videoDetails

Gwalior Zoo makes special arrangements to protect animals from cold

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Gwalior Zoo Cold Prevention Measures: Even the roar of the lion has subsided in the harsh cold. In such a situation, special arrangements have been made in the zoo of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to keep the animals safe from the cold.