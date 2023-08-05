trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644935
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Owaisi said about the Gyanvapi survey – the Place of Worship Act should not be disrespected

Aug 05, 2023
Regarding the Gyanvapi ASI Survey, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that it is expected that December 6 and 23 do not happen again, in the Ayodhya case, the Supreme Court had said that the Place of Worship Act should not be disrespected, it should not happen again.

