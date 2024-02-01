trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716695
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Case Latest Update: Security tightened after Varanasi court order

|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Deshhit: Puja has started in the Gyanvapi complex.. The people of Varanasi were waiting for this moment for the last 3 decades.. Those who reached Vishwanath temple today for darshan, their happiness knew no bounds. But the court order is also being opposed in Kashi.. That is why heavy forces are deployed in the entire area.. How is the atmosphere of Varanasi after the puja in Gyanvapi complex.. See this special report of Deshhit.

All Videos

Jharkhand Political Crisis: Champai Soren Likely to be Become New Jharkhand CM
Play Icon5:12
Jharkhand Political Crisis: Champai Soren Likely to be Become New Jharkhand CM
Greta Thunberg Arrives To Face Trial Over Protest Outside Oil And Gas Conference | Climate Activist
Play Icon2:13
Greta Thunberg Arrives To Face Trial Over Protest Outside Oil And Gas Conference | Climate Activist
JMM Legislative Party Leader Champai Soren, Meets Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan At Raj Bhavan
Play Icon0:38
 JMM Legislative Party Leader Champai Soren, Meets Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan At Raj Bhavan
CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Union Interim Budget, Anticipates Accelerated Development
Play Icon1:48
CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Union Interim Budget, Anticipates Accelerated Development
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces White Paper on 10-Year Economic Performance
Play Icon1:10
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces White Paper on 10-Year Economic Performance

Trending Videos

Jharkhand Political Crisis: Champai Soren Likely to be Become New Jharkhand CM
play icon5:12
Jharkhand Political Crisis: Champai Soren Likely to be Become New Jharkhand CM
Greta Thunberg Arrives To Face Trial Over Protest Outside Oil And Gas Conference | Climate Activist
play icon2:13
Greta Thunberg Arrives To Face Trial Over Protest Outside Oil And Gas Conference | Climate Activist
JMM Legislative Party Leader Champai Soren, Meets Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan At Raj Bhavan
play icon0:38
JMM Legislative Party Leader Champai Soren, Meets Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan At Raj Bhavan
CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Union Interim Budget, Anticipates Accelerated Development
play icon1:48
CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Union Interim Budget, Anticipates Accelerated Development
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces White Paper on 10-Year Economic Performance
play icon1:10
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces White Paper on 10-Year Economic Performance