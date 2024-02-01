trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716295
Gyanvapi Case Update: Varanasi Court allows Hindu side to offer prayers

Sonam|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
Varanasi Court today gave a big decision, allowing the Hindu side to perform puja in the Vyas Tehkhana of Gyanvapi complex. The Hindu side is very happy after this decision of the court. The court has asked the administration to complete the necessary arrangements for the puja within 7 days.

