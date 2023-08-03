trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644350
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Muslim side shocked by the decision!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Gyanvapi Survey Verdict: Allahabad High Court gave green signal to ASI survey in Gyanvapi campus. The Hindu side has welcomed this decision, while the Muslim side has spoken of going to the Supreme Court against it. After the decision of the High Court, the survey can start from tomorrow.. Statements of many leaders and ministers have also come on this issue.

