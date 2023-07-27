trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641275
Gyanvapi Mosque Latest News: 'ASI's survey will be completed on August 4' then the truth will come to the fore!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Gyanvapi Mosque Latest News: Hearing is going on in Allahabad Court on Gyanvapi. On which the whole country is watching. On being asked by the court, the ASI told that the survey would be completed by August 4.
