Gyanvapi: Muslims furious with Yogi's statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Big Decision On Gyanvapi LIVE: The Supreme Court has given its verdict regarding the Gyanvapi ASI survey of Varanasi. The court has said that the survey should be allowed to continue. Because this survey is not going to cause any irreparable loss to the Muslim side.

