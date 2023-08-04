trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644514
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Violence update Breaking: Gyanvapi's dome survey continues, increased panic in Muslim side

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The survey of ASI is going on in the Gyanvapi campus, while the panic has increased in the Muslim side after the ASI moved towards the dome of Gyanvapi. Before this, the Muslim side has boycotted the survey. The survey of the entire Gyanvapi campus is being done except Vujukhana. The Muslim side has reached the SC against the order of the Allahabad HC allowing the survey.

All Videos

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said about the seema haider
play icon2:47
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said about the seema haider
Kolkata Violence Breaking: Huge uproar over child's death, mob burns police car-bike, RAF deployed
play icon2:13
Kolkata Violence Breaking: Huge uproar over child's death, mob burns police car-bike, RAF deployed
Nuh Violence Breaking update: 4 new FIRs on inflammatory speech in Nuh violence case, investigation of 2300 videos continues
play icon3:9
Nuh Violence Breaking update: 4 new FIRs on inflammatory speech in Nuh violence case, investigation of 2300 videos continues
Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her vibrant ethnic wear at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon1:9
Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her vibrant ethnic wear at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in ethnic attire at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon1:1
Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in ethnic attire at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement

Trending Videos

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said about the seema haider
play icon2:47
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said about the seema haider
Kolkata Violence Breaking: Huge uproar over child's death, mob burns police car-bike, RAF deployed
play icon2:13
Kolkata Violence Breaking: Huge uproar over child's death, mob burns police car-bike, RAF deployed
Nuh Violence Breaking update: 4 new FIRs on inflammatory speech in Nuh violence case, investigation of 2300 videos continues
play icon3:9
Nuh Violence Breaking update: 4 new FIRs on inflammatory speech in Nuh violence case, investigation of 2300 videos continues
Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her vibrant ethnic wear at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon1:9
Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her vibrant ethnic wear at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in ethnic attire at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
play icon1:1
Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in ethnic attire at Anurag Kashyap's Daughter engagement
Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi verdict,Zee News,breaking news gyanvapi masjid survey,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi mosque survey,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,asi survey at gyanvapi,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi masjid survey report,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi mosque news,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,gyanvapi,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi mosque case,gyanvapi mosque asi survey,asi survey gyanvapi,asi survey,gyanvapi masjid shivling,