Half of England squad "Down With Stomach Bug”, historic test with Pakistan could be delayed

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

England and Pakistan officials are in discussions about a possible 24-hour delay to the first Test in Pakistan, after 13 to 14 members of the England squad - including half the 16-man playing pool - were struck down by illness on Wednesday. Half of England squad "Down With Stomach Bug”, historic test with Pakistan could be delayed