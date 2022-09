Harpal Singh Cheema: BJP offered Rs 20-25 cr to AAP MLAs?

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on September 13 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is offering Rs 20-25 crore to its 10 MLAs. BJP is accused of toppling the government in Punjab. Watch the video...

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

