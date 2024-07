videoDetails

Haryana announces 10% reservation for Agniveers

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Agniveer Reservation Update: Naib Saini government of Haryana has announced 10 percent reservation for Agniveer in government jobs. Fire warriors will get 10 percent reservation in direct recruitment of police and forest department. Not only this, there will also be a relaxation of 5 years in the age limit.