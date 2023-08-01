trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643114
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij makes shocking statement on Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Anil Vij On Nuh Violence: In an exclusive conversation with Zee News on the violence in Nuh, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, 'Those who commit violence will not be spared. The investigation is going on in this regard and after the investigation, action will be taken against the culprits. The DGP is keeping an eye on the whole matter. The first priority is to maintain peace and bring the situation under control. Further, Home Minister made a shocking statement and said, 'There is a mastermind behind the violence'.

