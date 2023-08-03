trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643895
Haryana Violence update: VHP-Bajrang Dal protest across the country against Nuh Mewat violence

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Haryana Violence update: VHP-Bajrang Dal workers protested across the country including Delhi in protest against Nuh Mewat violence. Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to ban the VHP-Bajrang Dal protest, the Supreme Court said that the police should keep an eye on the protesters so that there is no inflammatory speech during these demonstrations. On the other hand, after the Nuh violence, the High Court ordered that security should be increased in sensitive areas. Along with this, the court has ordered to take action against those who give fake speeches. Earlier, the police had arrested 116 people in the Nuh violence case.

Haryana Government shifts headquarters of IRB 2nd Battalion in Nuh
play icon0:50
Haryana Government shifts headquarters of IRB 2nd Battalion in Nuh
Allahabad High Court to pronounce Verdict on Gyanvapi Survey today
play icon3:37
Allahabad High Court to pronounce Verdict on Gyanvapi Survey today
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Supreme Court refuses to ban VHP Bajrang Dal protest
play icon13:47
Nuh Violence update Breaking: Supreme Court refuses to ban VHP Bajrang Dal protest
Know importance of yellow color on Thursday from Acharya Shiromani Sachin in Jyotish Guru
play icon3:18
Know importance of yellow color on Thursday from Acharya Shiromani Sachin in Jyotish Guru
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin today's horoscope | 3rd August 2023
play icon6:40
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin today's horoscope | 3rd August 2023

